Mount Merapi, the stratovolcano in Indonesia, spewed hot ashes on Saturday night which caused a mild rain of ashes over Boyolali regency. It should be noted that the eruption took place for 105 seconds and it was recorded to have a maximum amplitude of 55 millimetres.

The head of Boyolali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Bambang Sinungharjo stated that the ash was falling around Cepogo district. But the authorities made preparations in advance.

The rain of ash

As reported by Jakarta Post, Bambang Sinungharjo stated that BPBD was coordinating with the three other districts which are Selo, Cepogo and Tamansari. It should be noted that the situation is under control on Sunday. He also stated that "We have also distributed face masks to the public."

The Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) has set the alert level to waspada (caution) for Merapi which is the second-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system.

The current volcanic activities

As per the data, generally, there are around 20 volcanoes actively erupting at any particular time. There are 8 volcanic activities which took place in 2019. This list includes:

Semisopochnoi, US

Nishinoshima, Japan

Kikai, Japan

Klyuchevskoy, Russia

Shishaldin, US

Ubinas, Peru

Asosan, Japan

Sangay, Ecuador

