Mount Merapi, the stratovolcano in Indonesia, spewed hot ashes on Saturday night which caused a mild rain of ashes over Boyolali regency. It should be noted that the eruption took place for 105 seconds and it was recorded to have a maximum amplitude of 55 millimetres.
The head of Boyolali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Bambang Sinungharjo stated that the ash was falling around Cepogo district. But the authorities made preparations in advance.
The rain of ash
As reported by Jakarta Post, Bambang Sinungharjo stated that BPBD was coordinating with the three other districts which are Selo, Cepogo and Tamansari. It should be noted that the situation is under control on Sunday. He also stated that "We have also distributed face masks to the public."
The Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) has set the alert level to waspada (caution) for Merapi which is the second-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system.
The current volcanic activities
As per the data, generally, there are around 20 volcanoes actively erupting at any particular time. There are 8 volcanic activities which took place in 2019. This list includes:
Volcanos which are dangerous for the earth
- Mount Vesuvius: This volcano became famous after its eruption in 79 CE which buried the city of Pompeii. Over the past 17,000 years, it has gone through eight major explosive eruptions that were followed by large pyroclastic flows.
- Mount Rainier: There are several factors which made Mount Rainier one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the US. As per USGS, this volcano has the ability to produce intense pyroclastic flows, lava flows and volcanic ash. Over two million people would be affected by the eruption of this volcano.
- Novarupta Volcano: Located in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, it was formed in 1912 in an eruption that was the world's largest in the twentieth century, sending almost 30 cubic kilometres of ash and debris into the atmosphere and producing such strong ash flow, it formed the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes.