Jaswant Singh Chail: Windsor Castle Intruder PICTURED; Father Says he Became 'Withdrawn' in Lockdown

A cross-bow-wielding man breached the security of Windsor castle and threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II before getting arrested on Christmas Day. The intruder was later identified as a 19-year-old Indian Sikh, Jaswant Singh Chail. He uploaded a video on Snapchat before trespassing into the Windsor Castle, in which, he expressed his intentions to assassinate the Queen as revenge for the Sikhs killed in the 1919 Jallianwala massacre in Amritsar, India.

Jaswant's father, Jasbir Singh, is the director of an IT company and lives in a Â£500,000 house on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton. Jasbir Singh talked about the mental state of his son after the incident and told MailOnline that there's something 'horribly wrong' with his son and he doesn't know what. According to DailyMail, Jasbir, 57, had told his neighbors that he was worried that the COVID lockdown had left his son 'isolated and demotivated.'

Jaswant was arrested by police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle at 8.30 am after being spotted on CCTV. He had uploaded a video on Snapchat before attempting to trespass the Windsor Castle. "I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre," he said.

'Jaswant wasn't doing anything productive during the lockdown'

The neighbor, to whom Jasbir Singh talked about his son, divulged the conversation on the condition of anonymity. He noted that Jasbir was worried that his son wasn't doing anything productive during the lockdown, and it was a very stressful time for him. "The dad seemed a bit worried about his son and said that he was quite demotivated and isolated," another neighbor said.

'Jaswant was very close with his sister'

School friends, on the other hand, described Jaswant as a 'normal lad.' "Nothing to distinguish him from anything else," one friend said. Others noted that Chail, who formerly attended Toynbee School in Chandler's Ford, was very close with his sister. Some friends also noted that Jaswant always made others laugh with 'inappropriate' jokes.

'Medically unfit'

According to DailyMail, Jaswant Singh Chail was sectioned under Mental Health Act as doctors declared him medically unfit to be processed the usual way. The police, during the investigation, searched the Chail family's Southampton residence and found no evidence supporting the fact that Jaswant had threatened any members of the royal family in the past.