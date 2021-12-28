Jaswant Singh Chail: Windsor Castle Intruder Lives in £500,000 Home; Father Says Something Wrong with Son

An armed man, who breached the security of Windsor Castle and invaded the palace with an intent to kill the Queen was arrested on Saturday. The man was identified as 19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, a Southampton resident. Jaswant claimed that he was seeking revenge for the Sikhs killed in the 1919 Jallianwala massacre in Amritsar, India. The Jallianwala Bagh mass killing was orchestrated by the British Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer in British-ruled India. General Dyer blocked the only exit of the venue and order his troops to open fire on the huge congregation of Indians gathered for a rally, killing thousands.

Jaswant Singh Chail's father spoke to MailOnline after the incident made headlines and said there's something seriously wrong with their son and they don't know what. A video of cross-bow wielding Jaswant showed him in a hoodie and mask, apparently inspired by Star Wars. He used some kind of filter to change his voice as he threatened to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

Jaswant was arrested by police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle at 8.30 am after he triggered alarms and was spotted on CCTV. He had uploaded the aforementioned video on Snapchat before attempting to trespass the Windsor Castle. "I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre," Jaswant was heard saying in the video.

'Something's gone horribly wrong with our son'

Jaswant Singh Chail's father, Jasbir Singh Chail told MailOnline that they don't know what's wrong with their son. He further noted that they didn't get a chance to speak with him since the arrest but are trying to arrange for all the help he needs. Jasbir also noted that they're going through a difficult time and are trying to resolve the issue, which is not easy.

The masked intruder was raised in a Â£500,000 home

Jaswant Singh Chail belongs to a well-to-do family as he was raised in a Â£500,000 house on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton. His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, 57, is the director of an IT company along with his mother, 51. Jaswant is also believed to have a 19-year-old sister who lives with their parents in the same house. Jasbir Singh is a prominent software engineer who runs the company from his home.

'My death is near'

Jaswant, who was known to friends as Jas, was raised in a comfortable and loving environment by his family. Along with the threatening video on Snapchat, Jaswant also posted a message seeking an apology from those he wronged or lied to. "If you have received this then my death is near," the message further read.

Scotland Yard noted that detectives were investigating the footage. The police also searched the suspect's Southampton home where he lived with his family. No indication has been found that the intruder had made threats to any members of the Royal Family in the past.