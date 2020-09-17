About Jason Goldwin Chang

Jason Goldwin Chang is a New York-based actor, musician, and model who is currently studying Drama at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts which has produced stars such as Martin Scorsese, Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, and many more. In fact, the young actor has already been cast in a mini TV Show which is shooting early 2021 in New York.

Starring in New Viddsee Film

Most recently, Jason Goldwin Chang has just finished principal photography on a new Viddsee short film, Old Man And The Scene, set to come out November 2020. Viddsee is a video platform based in South East Asia, creating award-winning short films and series, with over 750,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The story centers around the familial relationship between Ben (Jason Goldwin Chang) and Kheng, his Grandfather. Directed by Victor Gan, he writes that "the film explores both Ben and Kheng's sets of problems and issues whilst Electronic Dance Music became a common escape ground. As Kheng sorted out his own feelings about his mortality, Ben thinks through the reason his father had for leaving him. A man whose life is ending and a boy who is on a cusp of being an adult rekindled their family ties through the magic and beats of EDM."

What's Next For The Actor?

Jason has already worked on numerous film and staged productions in both New York and Singapore and is looking forward to shooting his new TV project in New York very soon. He has also performed in multiple productions at the 'New York Stage and Film' and did the Advanced Encore Program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, alongside 11 actors (they pick 12 worldwide every year out of thousands of applicants), including Los Metro award-winning actor Jerry Velazquez. He is currently studying at the Lee Strasberg studio at The Tisch School of The Arts.