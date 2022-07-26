Jared Kushner Recalls How 'Considerate' Donald Trump Stood by Him After 2019 Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Jared Kushner, former aide of Donald Trump who is now married to his daughter Ivanka, has referred to the "considerate and sympathetic" side of his father-in-law.

Kushner, 41, revealed details about his 2019 cancer diagnosis in his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, which is scheduled to be released in August.

After getting the test results, Kushner decided to go ahead with the surgery but preferred to keep it a secret, even from Trump. But much to his surprise, a day prior to the surgery, Kushner was called to the Oval Office by Trump. The excerpts from the book read, 'Are you nervous about the surgery?' Trump asked Kushner.

Kushner Paid for His Karma; Social Media Chatter

A report published by New York Post stated that Kushner, who helped lead many of the Trump administration's most successful initiatives, wrote that he learned that he likely had cancer in October 2019 during trade talks with China that ultimately resulted in a "phase one" agreement to back away from tariffs. "As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem," Kushner wrote.

However, social media followers have failed to show any sympathy towards Kushner adding that he was outright involved in corrupt practices and that he paid for his "karma". A faction also mentioned that Trump was sympathetic because Kushner was the man minting money for him.

A Twitter user shared his opinion adding, "Jared Kushner secretly fought thyroid cancer while Trump adviser, memoir reveals. Not even Cancer was getting in the way of the Grifters getting Billions from the Middle East while working in the White House."

Another user wrote, "Trump former aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner writes he had thyroid cancer...well it looks like Karma must have bit someone in the ass."

"Jared Kushner's cancer: "His illness was one of the few pieces of information that did not leak out of one of the leakiest White Houses in modern memory. Funny how that worked. President Trump was always surrounded by leakers, but Kushner's security was tight. Hmmmmm," read a tweet.