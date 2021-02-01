The former White House adviser under President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and his deputy Avi Berkowitz have been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace for their role in the "Abraham Accords".

The duo was nominated by Alan Dershowitz, a US attorney and professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, for their efforts in negotiating peace among the Gulf nations, as well as normalizing ties between the UAE and Israel with Abraham Accords.

Reuters called the deal the most significant "diplomatic breakthroughs" in 25 years in the Middle East. However, some Trump supporters claimed that the media downplayed their magnitude to affect the re-election of Trump.

As per Fox News, Kushner said in October last year that there have been people in Washington for 30 and 40 years who were "never able to work on a single foreign transaction." He also joked about such deals and said these are much harder than "Trump is making them look".

"People have been very critical of the president over the last three years for whatever he does... but the reality is he's taken a different approach on how to deal with Washington, he took a different approach in the Middle East and he's put up results," he said.

However, after he was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize, the son-in-law of former President Trump said that he was honored to be nominated for the award.

The Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

As reported by Reuters, Dershowitz, who was eligible to nominate a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, defended the former President during his first impeachment trial. On January 20 this year, he told the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the impeachment article against Trump as he is now out of the White House.

Like Dershowitz, thousands of people from all around the world are eligible to propose a candidate for Nobel Prize. The last day to nominate candidates was Sunday, January 31. However, the nominations don't imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.

In terms of other nominees, the list includes names like Russian opposition figure and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny—who was poisoned in 2020 with a Novichok nerve agent—the World Health Organization and climate change activist Greta Thunberg. All of them were backed by lawmakers in Norway who have a track record of picking the winner. The Nobel Prize winners will be awarded in October 2021.

