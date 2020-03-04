Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co stated on Wednesday that it is on the course of developing a drug for treating the COVID-19 patients, the flu-like illness which has affected more than 90,000 people around the world while killing more than 3,000.

The drugmaker from Japan is currently working on therapy derived from plasma for the treatment of high-risk individuals who are infected with the new coronavirus and will share the plans with the IS Congress members on Wednesday, it mentioned in a statement.

Takeda is working on a drug to treat COVID-19

Takeda is also studying whether it is currently marketed and pipeline products may be effective treatments for infected patients. "We will do all that we can to address the novel coronavirus threat...(and) are hopeful that we can expand the treatment options," Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda's vaccine business, said in the statement.

Takeda said it was in talks with various health and regulatory agencies and healthcare partners in the United States, Asia and Europe to move forward its research into the drug. Its research requires access to the blood of people who have recovered from the respiratory disease or who have been vaccinated, once a vaccine is developed, Takeda said.

