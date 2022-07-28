Japanese triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki Dies After Being Hit By Car During Training In France

Japanese triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki has died in France. The Olympic hopeful died after being hit by a vehicle during training. Japan Triathlon Union has confirmed the tragic death of Miyazaki.

Miyazaki was fatally struck by a car while riding her bike during a training session. The incident took place near Orleans, a city 69 miles outside of Paris.

Officials in France are investigating the incident but so far they have not released any information on the death of Miyazaki.

The triathlete from Japan's Toyama City started triathlon in college.

She won the Japan U23 Triathlon Championships in 2019 and was expected to grow into a leading, high-performing triathlete in the future, aiming to win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to Triathlon.org.

World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union have expressed their deepest condolences to "Ms. Miyazaki family, friends, coaches and teammates. The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times."

More to follow