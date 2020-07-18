Haruma Miura, the 30-year-old Japanese actor and singer, is no more. He was found dead inside his home on Saturday afternoon. The Attack On Titan star is suspected to have died by suicide. Investigation in this regard is on.

Hamura Miura was found hanging, officials of his agency said. They added that they broke open his house as there was no response from the actor. The news was first aired by Japanese's NTV News24. Immediately after spotting Miura hanging inside his house at 1 p.m. (JST) on Saturday, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

No Death Note Found

Reports claim that Miura had a meeting on July 18 but he did not attend it and was also not receiving any calls. He had not informed his agency or representatives about his absence from the meeting. The representatives grew suspicious and rushed to his house, only to find the actor hanging.

The Tokyo police have registered the case and are investigating. The cause of death is not confirmed yet, but the preliminary probe indicates that the actor might have died by suicide. No death note has been recovered during the probe so far.

Miura was born in 1990 and was popular as a child actor too. Later in his teenage years, he started playing major roles in films and dramas. The film that made him popular includes Attack on Titan alongside Kiko Mizuhara.

Professionally Successful

He had signed with top Japanese agency Amuse Inc. He was just seven years old when he made his debut in the NHK drama "Agri" in 1997 followed by Gokusen 3 and Koizora TV series. He is known for his role in the movie Kimi ni Todoke.

Miura dated choreographer Koharu Sugawara from 2016 until November 2017. Not much is known about his personal life. It is not known if the professionally successful actor was facing any trouble in his personal life.

His last project to be released was The Confidence Man JP: The Movie 2. His movie Brave: Gunjō Senki, where he has played the role of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa shogunate of Japan, will be released next year, posthumously.

Miura also had a Kpop connection. He was a close acquaintance of EXO's Chanyeol. He is also said to be a fan of Kpop group BTS.