Veteran Japanese singer Masahiko Kondo, popularly known as Matchy, has been suspended from his work following his confession about having an extra-marital affair. This comes a week after a magazine reported about his relationship with a 31-year old woman along with the pictures.

In a statement, his management agency Johnny & Associates Inc. has claimed that Masahiko Kondo has been indefinitely suspended from all the activities The 56-year old apologised for his conduct which the company has termed as "thoughtless" and "lacked awareness and a sense of responsibility" by an adult and married person.

The agency has further said that the singer himself offered to step back from work as the company wants him to reflect on his position. However, the company decided to suspend him indefinitely as a punishment.

Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported last week about his alleged affair with a 31-year old woman who runs a company for tailored suits. The rumours about his relationship started hitting headlines in October and the photos of him with her surfaced in the tabloids last week.

In the pictures, Masahiko Kondo was seen playing golf. It has to be noted that they were seen together along with the presidents of two big companies. After playing golf, the alleged couple was seen visiting a hotel.

Going by the reports, the Japanese singer spotted her at a dinner and it was love at first sight for the couple. However, when asked about his alleged affair on 7 November, the singer had refused to react to the question asked by an entertainment reporter.

Masahiko Kondu is married to Atsuko Wada and they have a 13-year old son. They had tied the knot in 1994, a few years after his 80s diva Akina Nakamori, his then-girlfriend, attempted suicide at his home after she discovered that he was having affair with another woman. This had come as a major shock in the entertainment industry.

Later, they had held a press meet together and clarified that they were friends.

The singer made his debut with the "Sneaker Blues" single in the 80s and became an icon in that era. He is completing his 40th year in the industry in 2020.