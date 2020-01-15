The badminton world number one Kento Momota was released from a hospital in Malaysia and was on his way back home on Wednesday. The Japanese badminton star received treatment at the hospital for the injuries he incurred due to a vehicle collision.

A photographer of Reuters spotted the badminton star at the security checks in Kuala Lumpur airport. The 25-year-old Japanese player won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

The world's top-ranked men's singles player was among four passengers in a van travelling to the airport on Monday when it crashed into the back of a 30-tonne truck, injuring them and killing the driver of the van.

Momota suffered multiple lacerations to his face and a nasal bone fracture, the Badminton World Federation said. Momota is expected to be one of Japan's biggest hopes for gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

