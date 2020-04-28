The Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori mentioned that the Olympics which has already been postponed to 2021 may get cancelled if the event does not take place next year, as per an interview published on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee along with the Japanese government postponed the quadrennial event last month until July 2021 due to the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Olympics may get cancelled

With the epidemic's worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether a further delay might be needed."No. In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped," Mori said in the interview with Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, when asked if the Games could be postponed again until 2022.

