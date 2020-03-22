The foreign ministry of Japan urged the citizens to avoid the non-essential and also the non-urgent travel to the US as the coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading faster.

In a message on its web site, the ministry cited a national emergency declared by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month and the US travel restrictions to curb transmission of the virus as the reasons for the tighter warning.

Japan's stance to tackle COVID-19

New York state, Illinois and Connecticut on Friday followed California in directing tens of millions of people to stay at home in the most sweeping US social-distancing measures yet imposed in the escalating campaign to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 13,000 people and also infecting over 300,000 worldwide. The deadly novel virus originated from the city of Wuhan which was epicentre before Europe became the epicentre of the disease outbreak.

(With agency inputs)