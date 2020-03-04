The Asian country Japan is gearing up their preparations for the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman stated on Wednesday, amidst all the speculations that the Games can be postponed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 threat.

Coronavirus affecting Olympics preparations

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on July 24.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a massive stir around the world as it has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people till now. The flu-like infected has infected more than 90,000 people around the world in over 60 countries.

