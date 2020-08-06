Japan removed the Olympic rings from Tokyo Bay on Thursday, surprising people and sports lovers. But it is not a matter of concern as the rings have been removed for maintenance and it is a temporary situation. However, the rings will be out of the sight of people at least till December.

Reports state that the rings will be placed back on the Tokyo Bay before the Olympics game begins next year. The five rings were installed in the bay in January 2020. The entire structure of the gigantic rings is 50 feet in height and about 100 feet in length.

It has been placed at the Odaiba Marine Park, supposed to be the venue for triathlon and distance swimming. Even Tokyo's skyline and the Tokyo's Rainbow bridge are visible from the spot.

Olympics Rescheduled to July 2021

The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to be held between 24 July and 9 August 2020. But it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, it has been decided to hold the Olympics between June 23 and August 8, 2021. The Paralympics also has been rescheduled and it will begin on August 24.

However, these are also considered as tentative dates as the coronavirus situation is still dire and the Olympics Association is hoping to get a clear picture by December. According to Japanese media, the one-year delay will cost the country up to $26 billion.

At least 15,400 athletes will take part in Tokyo Olympics as well as Paralympics. From quarantining them to keeping them safe, Japan will have to take strict measures to ensure that the sports event concludes without any controversies.

What do Five Rings Signify?

The five rings are interlaced rings with equal dimensions. They can be used in one color or five different colors. If there are five colors then the rings from left to right will be placed in blue, yellow, black, green and red. The blue, black and red rings are placed on the top, the yellow and green rings are at the bottom.

The five rings represent the union of five continents. It also symbolizes the meeting of athletes from across the world at the Olympic Games.