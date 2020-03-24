The Japanese Prime Minister Shuinzo Abe and the International Olympic Comittee (IOC) President Thomas Bach are going to hold a telephone conference to discuss about the fate of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, as stated by the government.

Japan's government is negotiating with the IOC to postpone the Games by a year at most due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 crisis

The coironavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times. The deadly virus which originated from the city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province of China has spread to over 150 countries infecting over 380,000 people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 16,000 people.

The WHO has described it as a pandemic and has asked the countries to take the required precautions to combat the virus which is spreading like wildfire. The outbreak has taken a toll in Italy where more than 6,000 people have died as Europe is the new epicentre of the virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)