The government of Japan is going to consider the lifting the coronavirus or COVID-19 state of emergency in the 39 prefectures out of the 47 in the country, the public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Japan to lift Coronavirus emergency in 39 prefectures

The deadly virus outbreak has created a majors stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 290,000 people globally and over 4.2 million people worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic. The US is the worst affected country followed by Russia and Spain.

The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries in the world. The scientists are researching to find a cure for the virus.

(With agency inputs)