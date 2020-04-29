The Japanese government is planning for an extension of the state emergency imposed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak by one month for the entire nation, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus crisis

The government will make a final decision after hearing from experts at a meeting on Friday, the Nikkei said. The state of emergency is currently scheduled to end on May 6.

The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 210,000 people globally and infected over three million people worldwide in over 170 countries. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic. The worst affected country in the world is US followed by Spain and Italy.

(With agency inputs)