Japan is seeking to invite Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) or other global chipmakers as they are planning to build an advanced chip manufacturing plant, partnering with domestic chip equipment companies.

The country aims at tapping the chipmakers of global expertise to update it's lagging domestic chip industry, reported the Yomiuri Daily on Sunday. This comes at a time when advanced chip technologies narrative has become a focus on national security issues.

Japan is planning to offer several hundred billion yen in total (approximately several billion dollars) over multiple years to overseas chipmakers willing to join the project, according to the daily, without citing any source.

However, the report did not speak about any timeline given for the project. There was no immediate TSMC response as of Sunday, while the Japanese industry ministry also did not reveal details..

Largest Contract Chip Maker

TSMC is one of the world's largest contract chipmaker. In May, it unveiled its plans for a $12 billion plant in the United States with President Trump administration's efforts to compete with global technology supply chains back from China.

TMSC is one of Taiwan's largest companies that produce the world's most valuable semiconductors, and its headquarters is located in the country's Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park in Hsinchu.

The company has a global capacity of about 13 million 300 mm equivalent wafers production annually as of 2020. The firm is also the first to commercialize Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.

(With agency inputs)