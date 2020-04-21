The Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi stated on Tuesday that the government will make all the effort for gathering the information and analysis following media reports on the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Japan to gather information on Kim Jong Un

"We would like to continue doing our utmost to gather and analyse information while working closely with the United States and others," Motegi told a regular news conference. Earlier, CNN had said Kim was in "grave danger" after surgery, while two South Korean government sources said Kim was not gravely ill.

A tweet got out after the news of the leader being sick suggesting that the North Korean leader is down with coronavirus. As per the tweet, he got the virus from a doctor who was operating him.

(With agency inputs)