January Jones rocked the Instagram with her very festive, low-cut dress in the perfect red color. The Mad Menstar, 41, got into the Christmas spirit on December 10 when she shared her photo in vintage-style mini dress, featuring a low-cut bust with lacy cups, a cinched waist, and a draped skirt.

Jones' red hot image showed that the actress was totally ready for the holidays. In a second photo, she shared a mirror selfie showing off her cleavage, while also giving a closeup look at her new bobbed haircut. She captioned the post with the Santa emoji and a heart.

Her Mad Men costar Christina Hendricks commented, "This dress!!!!!!! You look stunning." Willow Shields wrote, "Holy mama, beautiful."

"How do you keep getting hotter?" one user inquired. Another user praised the "X-Men: First Class" actress' lipstick, saying that it was the "perfect lipstick shade."

One user jokingly wrote, "I was trying to go to sleep over here!" Another user even compared the actress to Marilyn Monroe, writing, "Major Marilyn vibes!"

Jones' images comes following the first trailer release of her new Netflix series, Spinning Out. In the show, the star plays the ruthless mother to Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a figure skater with Olympic aspirations.

In the exclusive trailer from Netflix's Spinning Out, fans are introduced to skater Kat Baker (The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario), who is considering giving up on the sport she loves after a disastrous fall in competition.

"Skating's like breathing," she says at the beginning of the clip. "I can't imagine not doing it. And if I stopped, it'd feel like drowning." In the trailer, Jones' character tells Scodelario's, "You were perfect and now when I look at you, all I see is wasted potential."

All 10 episodes of Spinning Out arrives on Netflix on Jan. 1.