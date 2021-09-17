Janidada Foundation left no stones unturned for helping needy people of Gujarat : Nitin Jani Aka Khajur Bhai

The society is filled with real heroes who keep on working for humanity tirelessly without any hue and cry. During natural calamity and catastrophe, we see people losing their lives and belongings including homes and other things. This brings out some real time real heroes to take up the task of serving humanity. One such calamity was the Tauktae Cyclone in Gujarat that came on 17th May 2021 in the coastal areas of the Saurashtra region. It witnessed a severe kind of storm that went on to displace countless souls in the state.

The society is filled with real heroes who keep on working for humanity tirelessly without any hue and cry. During natural calamity and catastrophe, we see people losing their lives and belongings including homes and other things. This brings out some real time real heroes to take up the task of serving humanity. One such calamity was the Tauktae Cyclone in Gujarat that came on 17th May 2021 in the coastal areas of the Saurashtra region. It witnessed a severe kind of storm that went on to displace countless souls in the state.

Right from countless people losing their homes in the said region, farmers have lost their foodgrain along with their homes. Amidst all this, we see noble souls coming up to serve the affected people. One big name in this include the standup comedian and YouTube Nitin Jani who is more known as Khajur Bhai. He along with his team has pledged to give the homeless people their home back. Since May, he has not returned home as he and his team have been busy building homes for the displacement.