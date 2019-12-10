Jamie Foxx spent some family time with his ex-Kristin Grannis and their 11-year-old daughter, Annalise, at a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game in Los Angeles. The outing comes months after Foxx split with Katie Holmes.

The trio cheered on the Rams to a winning matchup as they munched on a number of snacks, including soft drinks Sprite and Coca-Cola. Not much is known about his former partner Grannis, the pair appear to have had an amicable split and remain good friends.

The 51-year-old split with Holmes in August 2019 after dating for several years. Since then, Foxx has been spotted with a number of ladies, leaving fans to wonder about his relationship status.

Most recently, Foxx was surrounded with wrong rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale. Rumours surfaced after Foxx and Beckinsale were both spotted at the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party. However, the claims made by a media report about Foxx's dating life isn't true.

During the event, Foxx and Beckinsale were photographed at different times together. Some photos, however, purportedly showed Foxx's arm on Beckinsale's waist.

Beckinsale responded to the claims, saying the dating rumors are untrue. The actress also took the lectured about making assumptions using her social media. Beckinsale filed for divorce from her husband, Len Wiseman, in 2016.

"I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them," she captioned the Instagram post. "Currently in line at the dry cleaners, and if that's true, I've got a hell of a problem."

There have also been false rumours about Holmes trash-talking about Foxx. The rumour was spread by National Enquirer, which has a history of making false claims.

The tabloid said that Holmes was insulting "serial-womanizer" Foxx for his flings and hookups since his split.

"It's made it difficult for her to move on. She's told him to lose her number, but he won't stop!" the source said, adding that Holmes was coping with the breakup by slamming Foxx.

However, these claims were untrue, according to the rumour-debunking site, Gossip Cop.