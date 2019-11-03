Jamie Foxx seems to have no time for heartbreak. If sources are to be believed, the actor has probably moved on from his split with Katie Holmes that took place earlier this year. The Robin Hood star sparked speculations of him secretly dating model Dana Caprio, mostly based on the duo's interaction with each other on social media. The 51-year-old actor recently posed with the 26-year-old model alongside Snoop Dogg wearing Halloween costumes in a photo shared on her Instagram sb tory on Tuesday, October 29.

Caprio looked stunning in a black crop top, black pants and a fedora, while the Oscar-winning actor sported a wig, glasses, an orange suit and a purple, printed shirt. Caprio has been sharing lots of pictures of the Just Mercy actor on her Instagram stories, he has also been contributing in the comments section of her recent posts.

Caprio, who is a Jersey native, reportedly dropped out of Montclair State University to move to Los Angeles and pursue modelling, and now, the young waitress works part-time at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR.

It was confirmed in August this year that Foxx and the Dawson's Creek actress, who also has a daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, had put an end to their six-year-long on-and-off relationship.

"It has been many years of him stepping out with other women," an insider revealed at the time. "He's disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."

Before news of their split made the headlines, Foxx had been linked to 19-year-old Sela Vave, but the Grammy-winning artist vehemently denied those rumours.

"I'm escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who's as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25]," the Django Unchained star said in an Instagram Live video referring to photos of the two holding hands. "I'm not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I'm saying?"