James Howard Jackson Gets 21 Years in Jail for Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker when attempting to steal the singer's French bulldogs in 2021 has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted murder on Monday and was immediately given the jail term. The 20-year-old shot a Ryan Fischer, on February 25, 2021, who was walking the Bad Romance singer's three French bulldogs on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

Authorities said the motive was the value of the dogs, as French bulldogs run into thousands of dollars. However, detectives believe the thieves did not know the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. Three men, including Jackson, and two accomplices participated in the violent robbery.

Lady Gaga had declared a $500,000 reward, and no questions were to be asked if she were to be reunited with the dogs.

Fischer's Take

Ryan Fischer sustained a serious wound in the incident. "It's hard to believe that it's nearing two years since I was taking Asia, Koji and Gustav out for an evening stroll when, in an instant, I suddenly found myself fighting with everything I had to protect those dogs from being stolen. But it wasn't enough, I was beaten, strangled shot and left to die bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life. And Koji and Gustav were gone."

The incident took place off the famed Sunset Boulevard. A doorbell camera recorded Fischer screaming "Oh, my God! I've been shot!" and "Help me!" and "I'm bleeding out from my chest!"

The dog walker described the violence as a very close call with death in social media posts. On Monday, Fischer said he is still healing physically and mentally from the shooting. Authorities said part of his lung had to be removed and he is still undergoing physical therapy. Fischer, in a direct statement, forgave Jackson and the others involved in the violent attack. "You completely altered my life, and I know I can't fully move forward from the night you shot me until I said those words to you."

Jackson Was Mistakenly Released From Jail

Surprisingly, Jackson was mistakenly released from jail earlier this year because of a clerical error. Authorities managed to recapture him nearly five months later. He admitted to inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike. The prosecutor's office said the plea agreement holds Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for the victim. The 20-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Meanwhile, another accomplice Harold White also pleaded no contest to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun. He was in a relationship with McBride. They had tried to help White's son Jaylin White avoid arrest. Earlier in the year, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley pleaded no contest to robbery. Whaley had drove Jackson and Jaylin White in 2021 as they searched for the pricey dogs. They attacked Fischer.