The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll lately with recent titles such as Aquaman and Shazam! turning out to be critically acclaimed blockbusters. But even with its success, a section of the fandom have questioned if these films will serve as a connective layer with past DC titles and if future films such as Birds of Prey would continue going down that path.

Unfortunately, there has been no definitive answer yet and earlier DC films like Aquaman have swayed away from heavily referencing past events like Justice League. Nonetheless, fans at the moment are hoping that the upcoming Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad could have a connection especially since Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is starring in both films. But it still remains to be seen if that would be the case.

Margot Robbie will appear as Harley Quinn in both Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad

Recently, director James Gunn responded to a few fan questions via Instagram stories during his brief filming break on the set of The Suicide Squad. One of those queries pointed at the director asked if Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad have a connection. His response: "Margot Robbie is in both of them," said Gunn.

Gunn staying clear from sharing any spoiler-filled details was expected but the director pointing out Robbie as the "connection" could suggest that The Suicide Squad may touch on the events of BOP. But one thing that seems certain is that the two films could find common ground as R-rated titles.

James Gunn hinting Margot Robbie as the connection to both DC films?

Director Cathy Yan has already confirmed that Birds of Prey will be R-rated and the latest report from Variety revealed that Gunn's The Suicide Squad will also receive an R-rating.

Birds of Prey trailer seemingly assured that the first Suicide Squad movie directed by David Ayer is being referenced in one way by acknowledging Jared Leto's Joker existence. But other than that, the female team-up DC film seems to explore a story of its own without relying on other characters, including Batman.

Fans will first get to witness the Harley Quinn spin-off releasing on February 7, 2020 and Gunn's soft reboot-ish The Suicide Squad slated to land in theaters on August 6, 2021.