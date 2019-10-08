Jameela Jamil just revealed she fought cancer twice and emerged a winner despite all the emotional and physical stress that comes with such a deadly disease. She stands tall and proud and won accolades from fans worldwide for being a fierce warrior who defeated cancer not once, but twice.

Just recently, the actress was seen sporting an off-the-shoulder floral gown with huge puff sleeves and she looked beautiful than ever. However, the Internet is dark and full of terrors and a user posted a negative comment questioning her style of dressing which did not go down well with the actress.

The user commented, "You are too old to dress like that. Not a good look."

Jameela Jamil hit back at the troll saying ageing is cool and she is lucky enough to be able to do that. She went on to say that not everyone gets the luxury of getting older which is a sacred thing that she cherishes everyday.

Also, The Good Place actress admitted to having cancer twice and tweeted, "I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around aging. Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young, deserve more respect."

She further tweeted "It is a sickness of our society to look at aging as anything other than an achievement/privilege."

Jameela Jamil received a lot of accolades from fans for standing up to hateful messages thrown against her and she won the day with her thought provocating response that brought the hate-filled comment to shame.

Apart from fighting off cancer twice, Jameela Jamil also suffered from a coeliac disease and severe food allergies. Her spine was damaged when she was hit by a car at a young age of 17 and despite it all, she took everything that came her way and won all battles both physically and mentally. Way to go Jameela!