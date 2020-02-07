Taylor Swift recently revealed her struggles with an eating order that took a toll on her physical and mental health. Her disclosure came in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor also praised British actress Jameela Jamil for promoting body positivity and stated that her I Weigh Campaign gave her hope and comfort and appreciated "the way she speaks about body image". Jamil was thrilled to hear that Swift was looking up to her during her time of distress and lauded the singer for openly talking about her struggles and seeking help.

''I was just very sad to know that she's been going through that her whole life, but I was very glad for my words to have been something that helped her and I really thank her for using every press opportunity she's had to highlight my work because we don't know each other," Jamil told Hollywoodlife.

Jameela praised Taylor for seeking help

Jamil revealed that she was proud of her campaign which she started two years ago to address body issues and feels that everyone must take their struggles seriously and seek help and not hide them from the world, as that causes severe damage mentally and physically. ''I'm just so grateful that she's talking out about her own experience, because it can help lots of her young followers identify their own eating issues that they have, I think it's really important. She's also so smart in how she calls things out so clearly and makes them so obvious to the rest of us. So I'm really grateful for all of her work."

"She doesn't have to highlight my work. She could easily say she came up with these things on our own, but for her to highlight the I-Weigh movement is incredibly cool of her.''