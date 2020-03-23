Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray deleted his Instagram account on Sunday and issued an apology over an X-rated video that was posted online. Murray said that he became a victim of a hack attack while he is in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old started trending on Twitter after a sex video, which ran for around 20 seconds, purportedly showed the star receiving oral sec from a blonde woman. Following that explicit video, a number of other strange posts popped up on Murray's account.

"First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans," he wrote on Twitter. "My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue."

Murray, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 100,000 on Twitter, deleted his Instagram account but continued to trend.

"Nothing to apologize for. You now in my top three shooters in the league after that," one Twitter user wrote in reference to the sex video. "I feel bad for you bro but you gotta realize to not record s–t like that," another Twitter commenter said.

In addition to simple text comments, Murray's tweet also had plenty of images, GIFs, and videos.