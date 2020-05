The family of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi stated on Friday that they have forgiven the people who murdered their father, the deceased journalist's son Salah mentioned in a tweet. "In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God's saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," the tweet reads.

"Therefore, we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty" he also added. Khashoggi was last seen present at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2, 2018, where the journalist went to get documents for his impending wedding. His body was removed from the building and his remains were not found.

Khashoggi's Murder Caused Global Uproar

The murder caused a global uproar, tarnishing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's image. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing. Saudi officials say he had no role, though in September 2019 MbS indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch".

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Khashoggi last December. The suspects were put on trial in secretive proceedings in the capital Riyadh. The trials were condemned by the United Nations and rights groups. U.N. special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, accused Saudi Arabia of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of the 2018 killing to go free.

However, Salah Khashoggi said of the December verdict that "it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved."

