As India marks 75 glorious years of Independence on August 15, 2022, Jaipur Foot USA, the not-for-profit organisation which provides free artificial limbs to differently-abled, will be hosting a mega limb fitment camp in Hyderabad, which will benefit both states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alike. The announcement was made in New York by Jaipur Foot USA chairman and convenor of FIA's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Prem Bhandari on behalf of BMVSS founder Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a remarkable initiative by the government which began on March 12, 2021, as a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. This initiative has turned into a mass movement, which has witnessed participation from across the world. Jaipur Foot USA's participation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav adds another feather to the hat, demonstrating a true form of selfless and tireless efforts.

Jaipur Foot USA's parent organisation BMVSS is organising the state-level "Mega Artificial Limbs Fitment Camp" in Hyderabad in collaboration with Federation of Indian Associations NY, NJ, CT, NE, one of the oldest and largest non-profit grass-root umbrella organisations representing the Indian diaspora in the Northeast USA.

The limb fitment camp in Hyderabad is not the first such camp organised to offer Jaipur Foot USA's healing touch to the differently-abled. BMVSS has helped over 2 million differently-abled people globally through 85 international camps in 35 countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa. The artificial limbs, popularly referred to as Jaipur Foot cost the organisation $70, but the beneficiaries are not charged a single penny.

The joy of those who receive the Jaipur Foot is rarely captured in words. During a recent limb fitment camp at BMVSS HQ in Jaipur, a differently-abled youth came on crutches but walked out with a Jaipur Foot on the same day. Overwhelmed by the excitement, the individual identified as Danny was seen running, climbing a tree and riding a bicycle.

Similarly, in a viral video from the 19th international artificial limb fitment camp, which was sponsored by MEA, Govt of India under the "India for Humanity" initiative where BMVSS and Jaipur Foot USA is a partner, another Sudanese individual was seen dancing and jumping in joy after getting his free artificial limb. These artificial limbs aren't just a healing touch, but give a new lease of life to the differently abled, who hasn't imagined a life without crutches.

Setting Guinness World Record on I-Day

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the FIA is organising two major events, both of which will be record-setting. Both events will independently attempt to enter into the Guinness Book of World Record, which will have global inclusiveness and convey a message of peace, harmony and spirituality.

So what are these historic events? Both of them will be held in New York and will be a part of Independence Day celebrations. Firstly, FIA and its volunteers will be playing 2,000 "damroos" in New York in August to set a new world record. Another would be the flying of the largest Khadi Tiranga (Indian tricolour) over the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey on August 15.

Recognising the importance of the historic event, FIA President Kenny Desai appealed to the community members to come and enjoy the aerial display. Meanwhile, he encouraged community members to take selfies with the magnificent backdrop of 220ft long Indian Flag adorning the sky and the iconic Empire State Building lit in the tricolour.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya appealed to the American Indian community at large to wholeheartedly support the tireless and selfless efforts of the volunteers and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for their motherland during the independence.

FIA's past President & Chairman of Bihar Foundation of America Alok Kumar appealed to the Indian community from Bihar to come forward and join hands in making a positive impact and celebrating 75 years of Indian independence.

The poster for the FIA parade was unveiled in June by noted Indian seer Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri when he was in the US on a seven-day US-Canada visit as a part of International Yoga Day celebrations. Swami Avdheshanand Giri had unveiled the poster at the residence of Prem Bhandari.

FIA has historically held various events in the US to promote Indian festivals, including Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.