Jail Inmates Thrash Pedophile Accused of 45 Sex Crimes as Details of Case Aired on TV

A Texas prisoner accused of 45 sex crimes against a boy and two girls was beaten fifteen times by three jail inmates in minute-long attack after they saw his trial on the news.

Michael George Corey, Jr. is on trial for 45 counts of child sexual abuse involving a boy and two girls, ages 8, 10 and 11 from September 2015 through September 2016, court records show.

He was arrested in 2018 and faces maximum punishments ranging from life to 10 years in prison.

Corey Was Bashed After Details of his Horrific Charges Were Aired

His case was featured on the local news in America and Corey was reportedly beaten by fellow inmates on Wednesday, September 29 after they saw the details of the alleged horrific acts.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, there was video of the assault and in that time Corey was struck by three inmates more than 15 times. Detention officers took the three men away from Corey less than a minute after the attack started.

Court officials saw Corey the next day and noted he had a bruise and a black eye. The three inmates who assaulted him are now facing charges for the incident.

Most Serious Offenses

Before Corey's arrest in 2018, he was out on 10 years' probation on three counts of injury to a child in 2016. Both cases involve the same children.

In the first case, he allegedly forced the kids to bend over and take up to 90 'licks' from a paddle with zip ties tied around it while his foster parents watched, according to Wichita Falls station KFDX.

According to an affidavit for the latest case, he also forced the children to engage in sex acts on each other, and they did everything he told them to because their beatings would be more severe if they didn't, KFDX reports.

Police reported that they found a laptop that Corey allegedly would play pornography on during the abuse.

Corey is accused of inappropriate touching, sex acts and forcing the children to perform sex acts on each other, according to a 10-page indictment. Testimony for the prosecution is expected to continue Tuesday.

Social Media Reactions

One social media user wrote, "Only thing wrong was the attack was only a minute." Another wrote, "Only sad thing was that they didn't kill him."

One comment read, "Finally justice served in a timely manner." Another comment read, "I hope this happens to this guy EVERY DAY for the next 50 years."

One user shared, "Good the monster is getting a taste of his own medicine." Another person said, "Thank you to the men who beat this monster. Horrific what he did to those children."