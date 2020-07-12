Jada Pinkett Smith sat for the Red Table Talk on Facebook with Will Smith to provide clarification to fans about her relationship with the American actor. During the talk, she also spoke about the nature of the relationship she shared with singer August Alsina when she was still married to Will Smith.

Smith and Pinkett spoke openly about their relationship and confirmed that they were together and shared an unconditional love. Meanwhile, speaking about her previous relationship, Pinkett confirmed that she was in a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer. But she said that it was four-and-a-half years ago and after breaking up with him, she has not been in touch with Alsina for years now.

Will Smith Gave Us Blessings: Alsina

The Pinkett- Alsina relationship made news when on June 30, during an interview with radio host Angela Hee, Alsina said that he was in a romantic relationship with 48-year-old Pinkett. He had also said that he had lost money and relationships because of rumors he had been involved with Pinkett.

However, what made Will Smith and Pinkett appear in the Facebook talk show together was the statement made by Alsina during the interview that Will Smith had given his blessings to his relationship with Pinkett.

"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself. I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a homewrecker. Which he's not," said Pinkett reacting to what Alsina mentioned.

Breaking Away From Will Smith

Pinkett said that four-and-a-half years ago she was in great pain and both Will Smith and she tried everything in their capacity to break away from each other. To get over her pain she got entangled with Alsina. But as the Smith couple tried hard to break away they realized that it was not possible.

Eventually, Will Smith and Pinkett got back together. The couple ended the show with their dialogue from Bad Boys, "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life," while they bumped fists. Will Smith reminded Pinkett what he had told her in the first year of their marriage. "I could love you through anything," said Smith and the couple hugged each other with teary eyes. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett got married in 1997 and have two children Jaden and Willow.