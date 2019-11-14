Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed that she has recommended international singer Katy Perry to watch the 2014 hit Bollywood movie Kick, which features her alongside superstar Salman Khan.

Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai, India on Tuesday morning where she will perform at the One Plus Music Festival on November 16. There is a four-day leisure time for her before taking part in the concert and the singer is spending this time trying Indian stuff. Jacqueline Fernandez is excited to accompany her during this trip. The 34-year-old Sri Lankan actress stated that she is also thrilled about her fan moment with this international celeb.

In an interview, Jackie said she suggested the singer to watch Kick on her first evening in Mumbai. "She is interested in watching a couple of Bollywood movies. When she asked me to recommend one, I suggested Kick. It's really sweet that she wants to understand the culture and immerse herself into some Bollywood films," told Jacqueline Fernandez.

Katy Perry is all thrilled with her Indian tour and she is enjoying the company of Jacqueline Fernandez "I'm sure Jacqueline is going to take me shopping, eating," the singer said, adding, "I've always looked at Mumbai as a destination I really want to be at... And I'm excited to indulge in all things Indian."

Jacqueline promised to take Katy Perry around the city, whenever she gets some time. "I would love for her to try some homemade Pani puri. Since she has a performance on November 16, I don't want to feed her anything that can upset her stomach. I'm going to be very cautious if I take her out to eat anywhere," she added.

When asked about sharing the stage with the internationally famous singer, the actress said, "That would be awesome, to actually share a stage with someone so iconic. She's an amazingly talented performer and entertainer. We have something in store for the show, but we will keep that a surprise for the moment," Jackie signed off with a laugh.

The 34-year-old filmstar said that Roar is her favourite Katy Perry song and the motivating and inspiring lyrics works as a mood lifter for her. However, her latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her next venture Ms Serial Killer to release on the same platform. She will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2.