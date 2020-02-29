Super-star Jackie Chan was seen in a recent video dining with police officers along with artists like Eric Tsang and Alen Tam. Netizens asked why everybody at the dinner are not wearing masks as there is coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. One person claimed online that 60 people including Jackie Chan are quarantined as there were four victims of coronavirus at the same hotel they were dining at.

"Chan affected by coronavirus" went viral from there and his fans started sending him face masks from all over the world. The famous actor asked his staff to donate the masks through official organizations to those who need them the most.

What happened in Hong Kong?

Last week, a Hong Kong policeman was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus, becoming the first officer to test positive in the city. Around 59 other officers were quarantined as they attended banquet with him. Later it was clarified that Chan was at a different location that was 30 minutes away.

On February 27, Jackie finally took to his official Facebook page to clear the air. He said, "I'm very healthy and safe and haven't been quarantined. I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming."

The popular actor was previously criticized by netizens for not appearing for donations to help COVID-19 relief effort despite his massive net worth. Later he announced that he will be giving one million yuan ($200,000) to any individual or institution that will be able to come up with the cure for the virus. After Singapore, Hong Kong is in the eight place with total confirmation of 94 cases and two deaths due to coronavirus till now.

Chan's Upcoming movie

Project X-Traction is the veteran actor's upcoming Chinese-American action-adventure film. He will be seen with American professional wrestler, actor, rapper John Cena. The film is directed by Scott Waugh which is expected to release this year.