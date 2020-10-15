Mohit Jain, also known as 'Fitpreneur Mohit' is an uncommon genius who holds merit at multiple things and also successfully runs his own business.

Belonging to a typical Jain family from Aurangabad, Mohit is a social media marketing expert, a fitness enthusiast, and successfully runs his family's franchised business called Arihant Gold Palace.

Apart from running his family's business, Mohit Jain is a jack of all trades. He holds an MBA in marketing and has also founded his own business called Starbuzz Digimark, a social media marketing company that sources clients from multiple cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, etc.

When asked about his goals in life, Mohit shares, "I am on a mission to help 100,000 people become fitpreneurs and fitness influencers, thereby helping my country people drive passion fitness."

He further adds, "Fitness and Wealth have always been my priority. Because what I believe is you need both to enjoy your life to the fullest. You need wealth to get all luxuries that life can offer you, and health & Fitness to enjoy those luxuries. My Life Goal is to be a millionaire by the age of 30."

Mohit Jain, at the age of only 26, has managed to run multiple businesses successfully and is constantly striving to attain his goals of helping and encouraging fitness influencers to live a healthier lifestyle. Mohit also aspires to become a millionaire by the age of 30.

He credits his motivation to his father, who is also a fitness enthusiast, and Arvind Lal, CEO of Shredz supplements, who has inspired him to be passionate about his endeavors.