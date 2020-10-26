Jaae is a man who wears different hats. He holds three names and apart from Jaae, he is also Inkedupjae, and Jae Summerz who is a recording artist, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He was born as Jae Summerz in a family of music lovers, and he got an outlet through music. Soon when he got an edge on music bringing all his emotions like pain, triumph, and passion presenting with cool music. His classical love songs come with a great impact on carrying the emotions the audience wants.

Besides being a music lover, he embraced the entrepreneurial mentality. With a bit of his struggle in his path, he was soon embarked with a business called Ink Mob Entertainment. For Jaae, carving his niche in the music industry in New York City was a hard nut to crack for obvious reasons. However, he was stubborn enough to gain success. For Jaae, his entry into the music world commenced as a dancer and soon, he moved to songwriting followed by being a recording artist.

He got the chance to work with top music celebs like Madonna, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Dascha Polanco, Lil Mama, and others to name a few. Besides, he also collaborated with top record labels and publishing companies including Atlantic Records, Warner Music, Warner Chappel, SonyATV, Sony Orchard, and Concord. His songs could be found out on all the leading websites and music portals, which have remained accessible all across the world multiplying his fans.