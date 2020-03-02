Taj Mahal is considered one of the most famous monuments of love. Many celebrities and heads of state have posed in front of the world wonder in Agra. Recently, US President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, visited the Taj Mahal during his two-day visit on February 24 and 25.

Soon after the photos of the first daughter posing in front of the iconic monument surfaced online, multiple photoshopped images of Ivanka with celebrities and random people have started doing the rounds on social media.

When Diljit Dosanjh "took" Ivanka to Taj Mahal

On Sunday, March 1, Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a photoshopped meme of him with Ivanka on Twitter and wrote, "Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (sic)" that can be translated as "She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?"

Meanwhile, Ivanka, who found the meme (in which Dosanjh's leg is resting on her knees) shared it on Twitter and even 'thanked' the singer for taking her to the spectacular Taj Mahal. "It was an experience I will never forget," she added.

Following this, the excited actor replied: "OMG Athithi devo bhava (Guest is God) Thnx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it's not a Photoshop. See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure. HUN KARO GAL (Who was saying, 'what now'?) (sic)."

A meme for everyone

However, it was not just Dosanjh who had an Ivanka meme to share. Aditya Chaudhary, a journalist, also shared a few photoshopped images of some youngsters, and also one with India Actor Manoj Bajpai's character from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, with Ivanka. Interestingly, Trump's daughter has also shared them online appreciating the warmth of Indians. "I made many new friends," she also added.

The hilariously photoshopped images have gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating Ivanka's sense of humour.

@drpsvvardhan