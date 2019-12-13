The UK election results are out and Boris Johnson's Conservative party won in a landslide, shocking political pundits and 'no brexiters'. His party won a staggering 364 seats and Labour Party was a distant behind with just 203 seats, leaving Jeremy Corbyn to step down as the party's leader.

Boris Johnson, stood in front of his cheering supporters saying that he'll work day and night to get Brexit done by January 31, 2020, and will prove everyone's vote to be worth it for believing in him.

We'll take care of our border laws and immigration system

Boris was against illegal immigration and wanted to close the borders to provide UK citizens jobs and during a speech to his cheerful supporters, he said, "We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes. I will make it my mission to work night and day, flat out to prove that you were right in voting for me this time, and to earn your support in the future.''

The newly elected Prime Minister further said, "Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people."

To a cheering crowd, Boris acknowledged that all of their voices are heard and he will deliver on all of his promises.

Donald Trump congratulates Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and congratulated Boris Johnson for his thumping victory. He tweeted, ''Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!''