Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji-starrer It's Okay to Not Be Okay is winning praise for the performance overall. But the drama also faced criticism for its plot depicting sexual harassment in the fourth episode. The fifth episode will show Seo Ye Jin and Kim Soo Hyun opening up to each other.

In Episode 4, Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is shown defeated by his emotions and rescues Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Jin) from rain, when she is in distress. The episode ends with both hugging each other, whereas usually they are seen ending up arguing and walking away.

It is also shown that Moon Kang Tae waits to be loved as he did not get any love from his family when he was young. Go Moon Young understands him and is ready to be his companion. Meanwhile, Moon Kang Tae too tries to understand Go Moon Young as he starts reading her books. With both trying to understand each other and coming together, the fourth episode shows how they open up to each other.

Episode 5: Facing The Real Face

Newly released photographs of the fourth episode by tvN reveal a completely new side of Go Moon Young. She is seen wearing jeans shirt and pants for the first time against her usual designer wear. She is seen without makeup. Even her looks are raw without any smirk.

The latest snaps show Go Moon Young staring angrily at Moon Kang Tae as he too stares back at her with similar expressions. Then Kang Tae is seen walking away as Moon Young looks on. A video clipping of the preview of the fifth episode also shows Moon Young shouting at Kang Tae asking him why does he side with her (probably referring to Nam Ju-ri, Kang Tae's co-worker played by Park Kyu Young). Moon Young is also seen having food at Kang Tae's house, trying to live a different life than what she has been living.

It looks like both Kang Tae and Moon Young stop dropping acts in front of each other and get introduced to each other's real selves. Whether this brings them closer or makes them fall apart is the main factor that gives a sneak peek into what can be expected in the coming two episodes.

Sexual Harassment Controversy

The drama that is winning praise for the depiction of anti-social behavior and mental-health related issues is also facing criticism for showing what could be termed as sexual harassment as a casual scene. In Episode 3, Moon Young barges inside Kang Tae's dressing room and touches his abs that makes Kang Tae uncomfortable. She also tells Kang Tae that she wants to sleep with him. This too makes Kang Tae uncomfortable.

The two scenes are being discussed and criticized as this can be considered sexual harassment. At least 50 formal complaints have been filed with the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) against particular scenes of Netflix, tvN series It's Okay to Not Be Okay.