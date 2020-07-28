Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed organizers France Football's decision to cancel this year's Ballon d'Or, a decision made in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.

The prestigious award, which came into existence in 1956, is handed to the best player in the world every year with a jury comprising of 180 individuals from around the globe. Rummenigge stated Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals across competitions this season, stood a big chance of winning the trophy.

Unhappy Over Cancellation of The Award

The 64-year-old also pointed towards the completion of major football leagues around Europe, except for French Ligue 1, and stated the trophy should have been handed at the end of the season. "I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career,' Rummenigge said during a news conference as per Dail Mail.

"Unfortunately, France Football canceled the Ballon d'Or, which we are not very happy (about). In the end, it's not very fair - not just for Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won. I believe it's very important that in a season that, except the French league, were performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d'Or to the best footballer in the world," said Rummenigge.

Confident About Lewandowski's Chances

Barcelona and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi is the current holder of the prestigious trophy and he is also the record winner of the prize, having won the accolade six times. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five titles.

"Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career," added Rummenigge, who played for West Germany between 1976-1986, and had made over 300 appearances as a player for the team he heads now.