Samsung is all set to launch its rugged smartphone series XCover soon in the market. And just ahead of its release, the Xcover Pro specification and press render has just been leaked. The image is in high resolution and looks quite authentic. Looking at the statistics of Slashleaks authenticity, we assume the render is real.

Looking at the image, we can figure out, the upcoming Samsung XCover Pro would feature a rugged designed body with the necessary IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification to ensure water and dust resistance. The back cover of the device is textured and supposed to offer decent ergonomics to its user.

The front side has completely been occupied with the display featuring a punch hole style camera. More importantly, the smartphone sacrifices the home button, and the selfie camera has been placed on the top left instead of the middle. The top-right section on the back houses two camera sensors combined with an LED flash.

According to Slashleaks, the XCover Pro would feature an Infinity-O style 6.3-inch LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone would pack home-brewed Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device would run on Android 10 based user interface OneUI 2.0. On the battery segment, the XCover Pro would pack a 4020mAh battery.

Camera pack

Moreover, the XCover Pro would also come up with a dual-camera setup on the back of the device by housing a 25MP and an 8MP camera sensor. On the front, the XCover Pro would pack a 13MP selfie camera.

The XCover Pro had leaked earlier also when the device was spotted in the Wi-Fi Alliance, FCC and Bluetooth SIG listing. According to the FCC listing, the smartphone would carry a model number reading SM-G715FN and would have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

Measuring 160mm in height and 77mm by width, the smartphone would also come up with the essential 15W charging. The device is rumoured to release soon in the European market.