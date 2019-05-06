Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have done away with the tradition and took to online to welcome their first born child, a baby boy, on the morning of May 6.

The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of the royal baby with a message that reads, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019... More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The British Royalty announcement on Instagram said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."