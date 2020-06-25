A lot of us love travelling across quarters but often end up with tons of doubts surfacing our minds about the trip. In today's digital world, travel blogs have become one of the major go-to sources for cool ideas & advice for the ones who are looking for a travel guide.

A travel blogger is someone who travels around the world collecting material for writing about their travel experiences and sharing it with the people through their travel blogs. Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio is one such young and dynamic personality from the Philippines who found his passion in travel blogging and public speaking.

Born in Zamboanga City in the Philippines, Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio became a travel blogger by accident as an ex-pat in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Growing up in a military family has greatly impacted Abdul Hafiz' writing based on travels and unique storytelling tackling issues. In 2015, Abdul created his first-ever travel website Travel withHafiz dot com which was later taken down in 2019 while stuck in Pulwama incident in Kashmir. Soon he started a new blog named TheForeignSickTraveler dot com where he began to share his travel experience with his powerful writing and the ability to describe the location through his words.

At 23, Abdul Hafiz left the Philippines and started to travel solo twice a year. He took his first trip to Mexico as an escape to corporate life and began learning digital nomadism from travellers.

Till date, Abdul has travelled across 3 continents in 140 cities while travelling solo. In 2015, one of his articles went viral and was offered as a contributor position to Huff Post USA Edition by the previous Editor in Chief Arianna Huffington.

In 2019, he took a challenging trip to Kashmir where he shared his unique experiences by living in the valley with a host family.

A slow traveller and a promoter of travel sustainability, equality and social justice, Sutacio recounted his experiences while travelling the world at a slow pace.

Apart from his own blog, Abdul Hafiz is also a guest writer at many prominent publications where he shares his experiences of travelling across the globe.