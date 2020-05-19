The Prime Minister of Italy told the World Health Organization on Tuesday tha he was cautiously optimistic about the coming phase of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic as the nation eases the novel virus outbreak lockdown measures.

"We are entering this phase with cautious optimism and a sense of responsibility," Giuseppe Conte said in a speech to the World Health Assembly, being held virtually. "We know that our struggle is far from being over."

Italian PM Cautious About Coming Phase

The prime minister of the Italian nation also stated that the global health should be a 'shared priority' shortly following the assembly adopted an EU resolution on the novel deadly virus pandemic.

The deadly virus outbreak Haas created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people globally and has infected over 4.8 million people worldwide. The virus has spread to over 170 countries.

