Nicola Zingaretti, who is the leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party stated on Saturday he had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 ."I have coronavirus too", Zingaretti mentioned in a video posted on Facebook and added that he was in self-isolation at home and all of the people he had come in contact with in the past few days were getting contacted for checks. He stated that he was well.

Italy has been the hardest-hit country Europe by the epidemic, with a total of 4,636 cases and 197 deaths on Friday, and is currently reporting more deaths per day form the virus than any other country in the world. The government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theatres to stem infections.

The coronavirus outbreak has till now infected more than 102,000 people worldwide whereas it has claimed the lives of around 3,500 people in more than 90 countries. The latest outbreak of the deadly virus has created a major stir around the world as there is no vaccine till now to treat the disease.

