Italy vs Germany Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Online in the US, UK and India

Italy will host Germany in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash at San Siro on Thursday, aiming to take a step closer to securing a semi-final berth. With the tie being played over two legs, Italy will be desperate to secure a favorable result at home before heading to Germany for the return fixture.

Meanwhile, Germany has been in impressive form recently and will be confident in their ability to earn a positive result on the road before finishing the job on home soil. Both teams boast immense quality, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. It remains to be seen who gains the upper hand.

Clash of the Euro Titans

Italy has had some inconsistent performances of late, particularly in their 3-1 loss to France, raising questions about whether they can rise to the occasion in this crucial match. Despite their early elimination from UEFA Euro 2024, the Azzurri have shown solid progress, losing just one of their six matches in Group A2 of the Nations League.

However, both teams have some injury concerns. Mateo Retegui has withdrawn from the squad after suffering a hamstring injury. Aside from his absence, Luciano Spalletti has a fully fit roster at his disposal, though Nicolo Savona, Manuel Locatelli, and Federico Dimarco are also missing for different reasons.

Italy will line up in a 3-5-2 formation against Germany, with Gianluigi Donnarumma guarding the net. The defensive trio will feature Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Riccardo Calafiori, and Alessandro Bastoni. Andrea Cambiaso and Destiny Udogie will operate as wing-backs, aiming to provide defensive solidity while exploiting counter-attacks.

In midfield, Davide Frattesi and Sandro Tonali will bring energy and defensive stability, while Samuele Ricci will offer control and composure. Up front, Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori will form the attacking duo.

Germany, missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz, will set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Oliver Baumann in goal. Joshua Kimmich and Max Mittelstädt will play as full-backs, while Antonio Rüdiger and Nico Schlotterbeck anchor the defense.

Robert Andrich and Pascal Groß will shield the backline. Deniz Undav will take on the playmaker role, supporting wingers Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala, with Tim Kleindienst leading the attack.

When and Where

The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, March 20, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 21).

How to Livestream

United States: The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will eb aired live on Premier Sports. The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.