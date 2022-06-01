Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Match Online from Anywhere

Argentina, the reigning Copa America champions, will take on Italy, the Euro 2020 winners, on Wednesday (June 1) at England's Wembley stadium in the Finalissima 2022. It's the first of three intercontinental championships that UEFA and CONMEBOL â€” Europe's and South America's respective soccer governing bodies â€” have agreed to organize.

It will be the third time that the champions of the world's two most powerful soccer confederations face off in an official competition. On the earlier two occasions, France defeated Uruguay in 1985, while Argentina defeated Denmark in 1993. Both Argentina and Italy are brimming with confidence and an exciting contest is expected at London. Here's how you can watch the Argentina vs Italy Finalissima match.

Big Game, Big Stars

Following their Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out victory over England in July, Italy knows all too well how to win trophies and enjoy success in north London, as they prepare for their second victory in the capital in less than a year.

However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who will be back in his national jersey, to showcase his class yet another time. A lot of emotions and sentiments are attached to the match this time around.

After failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Italy would like to send a message to other nations that they still are a formidable force. Argentina, however, will be optimistic heading into this match after defeating Brazil in the Copa America final.

Also, it's a special match for Italy because senior defender Giorgio Chiellini will make his final appearance for the national team. When it comes to injuries, Italy is short-handed due to the absence of Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Gaetano Castrovilli, and Rafael Toloi. Argentina, on the other hand, are likely to start their preferred eleven, with Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Angel Di Maria all expected to start.

Old Rivalry

Italy and Argentina haven't met officially in an international arena in over three decades. However, the rivalry goes back a long way. The two countries last met in a competitive encounter during the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy, during a semi-final match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Argentina won 4-3 on penalties to advance to the final after Salvatore Schillaci's first-half goal was equalized by Claudio Caniggia's second-half strike. With the scores remaining level after extra time, Argentina won 4-3 on penalties to advance to the final, with Diego Maradona scoring his only goal of the tournament.

When and Where

The Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 is going to be played at London's Wembley Stadium, England. The match begins at 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT/ 12:45 PM MT/ 6:45 PM GMT.

The game will last for 90 minutes and there will be no additional time allowed. If the scores are tied at the end of regulation, it will go straight to penalties.

Where to Live Stream

Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. The live stream will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The game will also be streamed live on fuboTV, which is currently giving a free trial.

Premier Sports will broadcast the Finalissima 2022 Italy vs Argentina live in the UK. The match will be live streamed on the broadcaster's app.

In Italy, RAI will broadcast and live stream the game, while ESPN will live stream and broadcast it in Argentina.

In Canada, DAZN will livestream the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina live. To watch the game live, you'll need to subscribe to the service on a monthly or annual basis.

In India, the Finalissima 2022 will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 in India (SD & HD), while the SonyLiv app, and the Jio TV app will livestream the match

Fans in Singapore can livestream it on Starhub.

Sky Mexico is the official broadcaster in Mexico, Optus Sport will broadcast it live in Australia, and Sport TV will broadcast it in Portugal.