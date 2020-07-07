Italy is suspending all the flights from Bangladesh for one week because of a 'significant number' of passengers who were tested positive to the coronavirus or COVID-19 on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry mentioned.

During the suspension, the government will work on new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the European Union and the Schengen area, the ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 in Italy

Last week the Lazio region around Rome urged all the local Bangladeshi community to test for the coronavirus after clusters of recent cases.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 538,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

