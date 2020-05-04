Italy on Monday began Phase 2 of its COVID-19 lockdown de-escalation, which will see some measures easing and the restart activities.

Manufacturing of products like textiles and fashion items, construction and the wholesale trade linked to active sectors will resume activities with 4.4 million people expected to return to work, reports Efe news.

However, bars and restaurants can only resume business with home deliveries or takeaways.

They are expected to reopen on June 1 if the progression of infections and deaths continues a downward trend.

Meanwhile, all shops that have not already been authorized to operate (currently food, personal hygiene, kiosks, pharmacies, tobacconists, bookstores, children's and baby clothing stores, and plant and flower shops are the only open shops), will remain closed until May 198.

Relaxations by the government

The government has also allowed people to visit relatives, although a ban on gathering remains in place.

The measure, however, excludes friends.

Travel for the existing authorised reasons, which include work and health, will only be allowed within the same region of a person's residence.

Students or workers who were caught in another city or town when the lockdown was implemented will now be able to return to their home or primary place of residence.

Once they do so, they will not be able to return to the region they travelled from.

The rules that will determine the reopening of transport services will be managed regionally although respecting social distancing is obligatory across the country.

Fewer numbers of passengers on vehicles and trains will be the norm and all users will have to wear masks and in some regions disposable gloves.

As of Monday there will be no timeframes for doing sports or going on walks.

The rules that forced people to stay close to home on outings have also been lifted. Travel to visit green areas for a walk, run, or any other form of physical exercise will be allowed.

From Monday funerals with a maximum of 15 people will be allowed, while the use of masks is obligatory.

The de-escalation comes as Italy, one of worst hit countries in Europe, has registered 210,717 COVID-19 cases, with 28,884 deaths.